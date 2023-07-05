Fatal car crash into tree on Route 8 in Harwinton under investigation

A Nissan Rogue was traveling south on Route 8 south near the Exit 42 on-ramp when the car went off the road and hit a tree, state police said.

HARWINTON, Conn. — Connecticut state police responded to a fatal car crash on Route 8 in Harwinton Tuesday evening.

Troopers responded to Route 8 south near the Exit 42 on-ramp around 8:20 p.m.

A Nissan Rogue was traveling south on Route 8 when the car went off the road and hit a tree, state police said.

The driver, identified as Mason Wickline, 26 of Wolcott, died from his injuries. There were no other passengers in the car at the time of the crash, state police said.

This crash remains under state police investigation.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call state Trooper Daniels #1226 of Troop L at (860) 626-7900 or by email at andrea.daniels@ct.gov.

