Driver seriously injured during single-vehicle crash on Merritt Parkway in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. — A woman was seriously injured early Wednesday morning after hitting a large rock and rolling on the roadway in Norwalk.

The Norwalk Fire Department responded to a single-car crash just after 4:15 a.m. on the Merritt Parkway.

They said a Honda Civic was traveling north between exits 40 and 41 when it drove off the roadway, struck a large rock, rolled and landed upright in the right-hand travel lane.

Fire officials said the driver was the only person inside the car and had to be extricated using several hydraulic tools.

The woman was taken to Norwalk Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

State Police closed the Parkway northbound, diverting traffic as they investigate the crash.

