Drivers advised to watch for moose after recent sightings: CT DEEP

CT DEEP is asking Connecticut drivers to use caution when driving after recent moose sightings.

Moose have been spotted in the area of Route 20 in East Granby within five miles of Interstate 91.

CT DEEP said that during this time of the year, young moose may be traveling long distances searching for new areas to occupy, which makes them more of a public safety concern.

Although the moose population in Connecticut is small, moose can still pose a threat to public safety if they wander into roadways.

DEEP is asking drivers to be aware during this seasonal period of activity to slow down and drive defensively should a large animal, such as a moose, be spotted on or by the road. Because moose are darker in color, stand much higher than deer, and are most active at dusk and dawn, observing reflective eye-shine from headlights is infrequent and, when struck, moose often end up impacting vehicle windshields. When checking the road for moose at night, look higher than you normally would for deer and reduce the speed of your vehicle.

According to DEEP, data collected from other states indicate that a moose and car collision is 30 times more likely to result in a human fatality than a deer and car collision.

Moose can feel threatened and become aggressive. They also may demonstrate unpredictable behavior if they wander into populated areas. Under no circumstances should moose be approached. Moose may appear to be docile, they should be given the healthy respect that New England’s largest land mammal warrants, DEEP said.

All moose, deer, and bear collisions with vehicles should be reported to local, state, or DEEP Environmental Conservation Police Officers. DEEP’s 24-hour Dispatch Center can be reached at 860-424-3333.

