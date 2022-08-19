'They're on their own to survive': Future uncertain for apple picking as drought continues

The primary irrigation pond pumps water to several others to provide what Mother Nature hasn't.

GUILFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's farms and orchards are already being impacted by the dry drought conditions the state is facing.

The crispy conditions have resulted in the waterline in the primary irrigation pond for Bishop's Orchards in Guilford being down approximately four to five feet from where it typically is.

"In my recollection of 40 years being here on our family farm, this is the most prolonged drought situation that we've had," said Keith Bishop, the President and CEO of Bishop's Orchards.

Perhaps impacted most was the peach crop, which includes 15 varieties. Up to 25% of the yield has fallen to the ground, all due to the drought.

"Because of food safety rules, we can't pick up and harvest this fruit for any use whatsoever," he added.

The dry conditions greatly reduced the size of the eight acres of blueberries. The circumference is perhaps one-third of normal.

"So instead of having something that would be the size of a dime now we're talking about a very small button size instead," said Bishop.

The primary irrigation pond pumps water to several others to provide what Mother Nature hasn't.

Next up for picking: apples, in a couple of weeks.

"They're on their own to survive," Bishop said of the apples. "We are not able to supplement them [with water] on our farm."

Most of what they grow is sold in their pick-your-own fields and their farm market, which also sells delicious fruit wines, which can be enjoyed on-site at their red barn.

"There's live entertainment and bands on Friday and Saturday nights from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., trivia nights on Thursday nights, and free movie night on Wednesdays," Bishop said.

He wants to stress that, despite the yield and size of the fruit is down due to the drought, what customers purchase will still be delicious.

Gov. Ned Lamont declared stage three drought conditions for Windham and New London Counties on Thursday. New Haven County is considered to be in stage two.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

