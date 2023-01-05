Agency declares drought over for Connecticut

Fairfield, Harford, Litchfield, and New Haven counties are no longer listed as being in a drought condition.

HARTFORD, Conn. — After a long dry summer season, the entire state has finally emerged from drought conditions.

The CT Interagency Drought Workgroup tweeted Thursday that they had voted to remove Fairfield, Harford, Litchfield, and New Haven counties from Stage 1. The entire State is now out of the drought stage.

The heat and growing rainfall deficit made the drought a hot topic. Connecticut struggled through a severe drought starting in July and lasting through October. There was so much crop loss that struggling farmers were approved for federal disaster assistance.

The summer of 2022 will go down as the third warmest summer on record. Windsor Locks set the record for the longest stretch of 80+ degree days in a row.

By Labor Day, the drought ended in floods. Two days of heavy rain and severe storms provided the eastern part of the state with up to 7 inches of rainfall. Windham and New London counties were hit hardest by the drought in the beginning.

That beneficial rain was followed by tropical moisture associated with Tropical Storm Ian on Oct. 1 and the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole by Nov. 11.

