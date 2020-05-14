Ducklings saved by firefighters in Branford

Three ducklings fell down a grate as they attempted to cross the street.

BRANFORD, Conn. — Here is some good news to brighten your day!

On Thursday, Branford police officer, Officer Glifort saw some ducklings and their mom attempting to cross East Main Street.

Officer Glifort decided to wait for the ducks to cross the street in case there was any trouble. Unfortunately, she guessed right.

As the ducklings began to cross the street, three of them fell down a grate. Unable to reach them, Officer Glifort called the Branford Fire Department.

The fire department was able to rescue all of the ducklings and returned them safely to their mother. The mother and ducklings then continued on their way!