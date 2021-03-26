Dunkin' foundation donates $25,000 to Hole in the Wall Gang camp

The fire at the campgrounds in Ashford destroyed several buildings.

ASHFORD, Conn. — Dunkin' has announced that Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation will give the Hole in the Wall Gang camp $25,000 after a devastating fire in February.

The fire at the campgrounds in Ashford destroyed several buildings. Fire marshals say a large portion of the property was destroyed including the Woodshop, the Arts and Crafts, Cooking Zone, and Camp Store buildings.

The camp was founded by actor Paul Newman in 1988. It serves more than 20,000 seriously ill children and family members each year. Hole in the Wall is an independent, not-for-profit organization dependent on private funding to serve all children and their family members completely free of charge.

Others have also offered up donations to help clean up and restore the camp.

Golf champion Bubba Watson pledged to donate $25,000 to efforts to restore the buildings. Travelers Insurance and the Travelers Championship pledged $1 million to rebuild. Newman's Own Foundation also said it has committed $1 million to the fund.

Investigators determined there was no criminal aspect to the fire.

While they couldn't determine an exact cause, the Connecticut State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit, working in conjunction with the Ashford Fire Marshal’s Office said in a statement that investigators were not able to identify the ignition source.

Officials said the investigation included an examination of the fire scene and interviews with numerous witnesses. Because of the large amount of damage caused by the fire, the exact area of fire origin could not be identified.

They said the fire started in one area and quickly spread through the buildings.

