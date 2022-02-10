West Haven pasta company issues recall of potato gnocchi over allergy concerns

The company said their potato gnocchi may contain milk and sulfite allergens not listed on the packaging.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Check your freezers! West Haven-based Durante Pasta is recalling their potato gnocchi off of Connecticut store shelves.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standard, and Product Safety (CT DCP) announced the recall Thursday afternoon.

CT DCP said the gnocchi may contain milk, an allergen that is not listed on the product's label and can cause life-threatening reactions. The product also may contain other undeclared sulfites.

“It's incredibly important to ensure that food products are labeled appropriately, especially when they may contain allergens that can threaten our health," said Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull. "We hope that consumers will take caution and return this product quickly if they have a milk or sulfite allergy, and we thank Durante Pasta for cooperating with the recall."

The product is called Durante Pasta In. Potato Gnocchi, with the UPC of 85537005123. It's the 16 oz package with any "best if enjoyed by" date.

The places where the gnocchi's were sold are:

Liuzzi Market, North Haven

CT Natural, Wallingford

Northford Store, Northford

Westside Market, Rocky Hill

Charlie’s Meat Market, North Haven

ShopRite Wallingford, Wallingford

D&D Market, Wethersfield

There have not been any incidents related to this product reported yet, CT DCP said.

