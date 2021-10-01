Durham doctor busted for fake vaccine exemption forms voluntarily surrenders medical license

Dr. Sue Mcintosh's license was suspended last week by the CT Medical Examining Board. Officials said she provided the forms without ever seeing patients in-person.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A local doctor voluntarily surrendered her license to practice medicine after officials learned she provided fraudulent medical exemption forms through the mail, the Connecticut Department of Public Health announced Friday.

The development comes after Dr. Sue Mcintosh's license was suspended last week by the Connecticut Medical Examining Board.

DPH officials said Mcintosh, of Durham, had been providing exemption forms to people for things like COVID-19 vaccines and testing, general vaccines, and even wearing face masks.

The state medical examining board said Mcintosh provided the forms without ever seeing patients in person, and the paperwork was sent to anyone who provided a self-addressed stamped envelope to her.

DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, said the results of the investigation send a strong message that Mcintosh’s actions are totally unacceptable.



“I commend the staff of our Practitioner Licensing and Investigations Section for their due diligence initiating this investigation and for their dedication to the health and safety of our residents,” Juthani said.

The voluntary surrender will be reported to the National Practitioner Data Bank, according to a release. The case may also be referred to state and/or federal law enforcement entities f or consideration.

Commissioner Juthani noted last week that any signed, blank exemption forms from Dr. Mcintosh are invalid.

Alana Seldon is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at aseldon@fox61.com.

---

---

