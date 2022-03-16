Durham farm vandalized before its season-opening

The owner of JC Farm said extensive damage was caused to plants and equipment early Saturday morning.

DURHAM, Conn. — Saturday morning, employees at JC Farm in Durham found chaos.

"Everything was thrown all over the place. The plants were all knocked down on the ground and stomped on," said the owner, Vivian Caturano.

Thousands of dollars worth of plants and equipment were completely destroyed.

"The fire extinguisher was gone off the wall and all of the plants were sprayed with the fire extinguisher and once that happens, they're dead," said Tippi Popp, an employee.

Surveillance cameras outside and inside the greenhouse, show what happened. A group of people can be seen breaking in, and once inside, causing extensive damage.

"I was so heartbroken. People don't understand how much time and energy goes into producing all of these plants," Popp said. "We start in January with tiny little plants, and we root them and then they grow, and we transplant them," she said.

The owner said a cooler was also broken into. Inside, were their Easter plants that are now in jeopardy just a month before the holiday.

"In the cooler, we had carts of tulips, daffodils, and a hyacinths because you can't bring them in here they'll open too quickly. They did manage to knock those over and a lot of them were damaged. We were able to salvage very few," Caturano said.

All of this happened before the farm even opened for the season, during what has already been a difficult year.

"With everything going up this year, the prices of oil, the price on the plastic, on pots, on everything. It puts us a damper on the business. You're gonna start already in the negatives," Caturano said.

However, the community has been a light in all of this. People came in droves over the weekend to help in whatever way was needed.

"The support that we have. Everybody helped out, it was amazing," Caturano said. "They wanted to send donations I said no, the best thing you can do is just come on down. You want to help us clean up, you want to help us plant, whatever you want to do. And if you can't do that just come on down when we open and support us," she said.

JC Farm will be open for the season starting Thursday morning. The owner says despite this setback, they will be ready.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at mmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.