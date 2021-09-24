Durham doctor gets license suspended after allegedly providing fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine exemption forms

The state medical examining board said Dr. Sue Mcintosh provided the forms without ever seeing patients in-person.

DURHAM, Conn. — A local doctor's physician and surgeon license has been suspended after she was accused of providing fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine exemption forms through the mail, according to the state Department of Public Health.

DPH officials say Dr. Sue Mcintosh, of Durham, had been providing exemption forms to people for things like COVID-19 vaccines and testing, general vaccines, and even wearing face masks.

The state medical examining board said Dr. Mcintosh provided the forms without ever seeing patients in-person, and the paperwork was sent to anyone who provided a self-addressed stamped envelope to her.

DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD called Dr. Mcintosh's actions irresponsible and unacceptable.

"Her practice of medicine represents a clear and immediate danger to the public health and safety of our communities," Dr. Juthani said. "The suspension of her license should serve as a warning to other practitioners that this conduct deviates from the standard of care and is subject to serious discipline.”

Commissioner Juthani added that any signed, blank exemption forms from Dr. Mcintosh are invalid.

Mcintosh’s license to practice in Connecticut is suspended pending a final determination by the Board related to the allegations, officials said.

