During challenging times, they are “Wingmen” for local restaurants

DERBY, Conn. — They call themselves the “Wing Addicts”; Three friends consumed with the power of the almighty chicken wing and using it to help restaurants across Connecticut. Tommy Wyatt, Ryan Pasler, and Doni Peronace began Wingaddicts.com a year ago in efforts to sample the bar food staple in as many establishments as they could, then post their visits to their social media channels. When the Covid crisis hit, Wyatt said, they thought they could do more to help area restaurants. “We said we had to help local restaurants because they are losing money and losing people.”

The Wing Addicts began the aptly named “Wing Addicts Challenge”, asking people to call out friends to buy wings at local restaurants, post it to social media, and then pay it forward by challenging more people to support the restaurants that are struggling. Peronace said, “hopefully it grows and so people support local restaurants.” Pasler, a chef by trade added, “it’s about just supporting them (the restaurants) and it doesn’t have to be wings.”

Jason Carlucci, the owner of the Dew Drop Inn in Derby has a menu that boasts 100 wing varieties. At the popular spot he has owned for 15 years, Carlucci said of the Wing Addicts Challenge, “It’s a fantastic message, a message everyone should be sending out.” The Wing Addicts hope that, when the pandemic ebbs, they will be able to take their show on the road and sample fare outside the state. Wyatt said, “we want to be able to shine a light and bring recognition to these restaurants.”