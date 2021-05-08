Dustin Lynch concert at Mohegan Sun Arena canceled due to illness

MONTVILLE, Conn. — The Dustin Lynch performance scheduled at Mohegan Sun Arena Thursday night has been canceled due to illness.
According to Mohegan Sun's Twitter page, a member of the touring party caught an illness. The concert was canceled out of an abundance of caution.
The type of illness was not given by officials.
Ticketholders will receive a refund through Ticketmaster, said the Casino. Officials added if tickets were purchased through a different method, a refund will be issued through the point of purchase.
