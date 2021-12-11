Dzen Tree Farm dealing with thin supply of large Christmas trees this year

Several small farms are forced to close their doors this holiday season from lack of inventory.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — For people who are on the hunt to get a real Christmas tree, it is advised they do that as soon as possible this year.

Several tree farms around the state have dealt with low inventory this year. It is not just real trees, it is also the case for artificial ones as well.

Dzen Tree Farm has a fair supply of trees growing this year, but they are low on large trees. John Dzen, the owner of the farm said this was tough news to deliver to his customers, but he is doing his best to keep the Christmas spirit alive.

"It's tough. It's a very difficult situation," said Dzen.

He wrote a lengthy post on Facebook to give them a heads up they are low on large trees. They, however, are stocked on mid-size to small trees.

"We are struggling - let me say that again- not to use the word shortage. Shortage is a bad word. Shortage is a toilet paper thing where you had to buy a pallet of toilet paper. We're NOT at that level," added Dzen.

It is not just the Dzen Tree Farm - several small farms have even chose not to open their doors for the same reason.

Too many trees were sold last year have caused this to happen.

Dzen said he ordered four tractor-trailer loads of pre-cut trees from a friend's farm, but that order was canceled. He is now only getting one load.

"A lot of farms were not planting a lot of baby trees because the market was relatively soft so there's less trees available to harvest. 2020, people thought getting a Christmas tree would be a great new family outing," added Dzen.

Usually, supplemental trees are ordered from other states like North Carolina, Vermont, New Hampshire and Canada.

However, the weather in those areas impacted the harvest.

So what should families do this year if they want that large tree?

Dzen suggested visiting your local tree farm the day they open.

As much as he wanted his farm to be the go-to spot, he wanted everyone to get what they want.

"It's not the loss of the revenue. I think it's disappointing their customers. they really enjoy seeing their customers," said Kathy Kogut of the Connecticut Christmas Tree Growers Association.

If you want to know which farm near you has trees available, click here.

