Reported injuries, the roadway is now open

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Around 1:00 this morning, Connecticut State Police Troop G responded to a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95 North, in the area of exit 29.

There were injuries reported, the extent of which is unknown at this time.

The Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad is on scene investigating.

The roadway re-opened around 3:30 this morning.