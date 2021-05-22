Early morning structure fire in Norwalk

Fire broke out early Saturday morning at a building on Reynolds Street.

NORWALK, Conn. — A fire broke out early Saturday morning at a building on Reynolds Street in Norwalk.

Norwalk Fire Department responded to the structure fire just before 6 a.m. Deputy Chief Shay says that the fire was coming through the roof when crews arrived on scene.

Five engines and two truck companies responded with 33 firefighters. It took crews an hour and a half to get the fire under control.

The building is owned by Norwalk Linen Service CO. Fire officials say that the building is unfit for occupancy and that fire is under investigation. There were no injuries reported.

