Car crashes into East Berlin house, damages porch

The crash remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

BERLIN, Conn. — A car believed to have been speeding crashed into a porch of a home on Friday morning.

The Berlin Fire Department was called to a home on Main Street in East Berlin around 10:44 a.m. after a report of a car hitting a house.

The vehicle had struck the porch attached to the house, resulting in the roof weakening.

Fire crews stabilized the roof to allow the car to be removed. There were no injuries reported.

The Berlin police chief said the crash is still under investigation but the preliminary information shows that the vehicle was traveling at an excessive speed and did not negotiate a turn onto Spruce Brook Road before crashing into the porch.

Middletown Police are said to be investigating whether the car was involved in an earlier evading crash in their town.

