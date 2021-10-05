x
Manchester high school apologizes for racist taunts

A cheerleader from another school reported two East Catholic football players used racial epithets in telling her to go home after they beat her team, 27-26.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The president of East Catholic High School has issued a public apology after cheerleaders from another school reported being subjected to racist taunts after a football game there.

Sean Brennan said an investigation has not been able to determine who was involved in the Sept. 24 incident following its game with Montville High School.

But, he said the school has no tolerance for the behavior reported.

A Black cheerleader reported that two East Catholic football players used racial epithets in telling her to go home after East Catholic beat her team, 27-26. 

Another cheerleader reported that she also was subjected to racial slurs.

