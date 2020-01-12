Monday’s storm left behind a trail of destruction, including an annual holiday tradition in East Glastonbury

A hundred foot tree came toppling down, and with it, the memories

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — If you’ve seen the Fisher Hill Lights in East Glastonbury in person, it speaks for itself.

Sadly, after Monday's windy storm, it may look a little different this year. A 100-foot tree came toppling down in the gusts. And it means a lot to this holiday display.

“It was the centerpiece for the proposal to my wife,” said Steve Danco, one of the masterminds behind the light show. “I had put a marry me sign up in this tree that fell down.”

“It means a lot,” said Janna Danco, Steve’s wife, and another mastermind for this light show. “The display has grown over the years, we have a big following, people make it a part of their traditions to come and look at the lights.

Wow! Look at the progress made here! All thanks to the helpful and kind people in Glastonbury ❤️ #KindnessMatters family hope to have show back up and running by end of the week! 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/Djn9Zf2mXn — Margaux Farrell (@marge_farrell) December 1, 2020

“Oh the smiles are fantastic, the little kids, just giggling and pointing at all the different display elements,” said Steve. “It’s fun to watch.”

But so many memories, so many laughs, and so much love, all came crashing down with Monday’s storm.

“It was a complete shock, it was saddening to say the least,” said Steve.

But the Danco’s said they are keeping their spirits high.

“It can be rebuilt, that’s the good thing,” said Steve. “No one got hurt, no damage to the house or anybody, so that’s the good thing.”

The community said they wanted to help as well, sending message offering to help on their Facebook page. On top of that, a local Glastonbury landscaping company, Cannata Property Services has offered to help as well. Proving that even though this tree came down, the spirit of the holidays lives on.