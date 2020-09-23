East Granby fire crews extinguish brush fire in Cowles Park

The fire had reignited after crews originally extinguished it

EAST GRANBY, Conn. — Fire crews in East Granby had some help in fighting a brush fire overnight in Cowles Park.

According to officials, the East Granby Volunteer Fire Department (EGFD) was called out to the park around 2:30 a.m. responding to smoke in the area by Route 187 south.

Fire crews were able to find the brush fire and extinguish it.

However, shortly after, the fire erupted again and the crews received help from EGFD, Connecticut Air National Guard Fire Department (CTANG) and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (CTDEEP) to help put it back out.

The fire at this time is under control, officials said, but the park will remain closed for the day. They said the fire department will leave hose lines in the woods as a precautionary measure.

The fire comes only a week after another brush fire was sparked in North Windham, forcing a nearby elementary school to close for the day due to air quality.