'Concerning' note found on East Granby bus leads to police presence at schools

Superintendent Missy Bavaro-Grande said in an email to the community that the note was found on an afternoon bus run

EAST GRANBY, Conn. — A police presence will be at East Granby schools for the rest of the week. The move comes after a note was found on a school bus.

Superintendent Missy Bavaro-Grande said in an email to the community that the note was found on an afternoon bus run. The note was reportedly "concerning" and the police were notified.

An investigation is underway.

Bavaro-Grande said that out of an abundance of caution, there will be police presence on all campuses for the remainder of the week.

