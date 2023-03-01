East Haddam swing bridge closures extended

Construction will disrupt traffic from through Feb. 3

EAST HADDAM, Conn. — Closures on one of Connecticut's most iconic settings will be extended two weeks as construction crews make progress on the East Haddam Swing Bridge.

Work began Wednesday, January 4, and is expected to last through Friday, February 3, when the bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

This is the first closure for the construction project which will continue over into 2024. Depending on how quickly crews can work, the closures may also take place on weekend days.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the additional two-week overnight closures that have been added are related to the reconstruction of the west bridge abutment.

The bridge has spanned the Connecticut River for 110 years, and the eastern end is the home of the Goodspeed Opera House.

According to the state Department of Transportation, the bridge will be down to a single lane open to vehicular traffic from April 1 to May 15 and then from Dec 1 to March 31, 2024.

The bridge, which carries Route 82 over the Connecticut River, will be getting a major rehabilitation of the structural, mechanical, and electrical components, according to the state.

The nearest crossing over the Connecticut River is 17 miles to the north on the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown and 14 miles to the south on I-95.

