Boy made video threat with realistic-looking gun: East Hampton police

Police said he recorded himself holding what appeared to be a Glock and saying “I’m going to get you pow pow pow.”

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — Police arrested a 12-year-old boy who they said recorded himself holding up what appeared to be a Glock pistol and making threats to another youth.

The East Hampton Police Department said Tuesday that the arrested a 12-year-old youth for Threatening in the 1st Degree with a Firearm and Harassment in the 1st Degree.

The boy, police said, made a video of himself holding what appeared to be a real firearm. He could be heard saying “I’m going to get you pow pow pow.”

The firearm turned out to be a BB gun which was an exact replica of a Glock model 19, according to police. He then sent that video to another youth, police said.

Federal and state law do not differentiate if the accused used a fake or real gun.

