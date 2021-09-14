East Harford school closed Tuesday after a water main leak

Woodland School will reopen on Wednesday. All other East Hartford schools remain open.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A school in East Hartford is closed Tuesday morning after an emergency water main leak, school officials said on their website.

Woodland School located on Long Hill Drive in East Hartford will reopen Wednesday after repairs to the water main are completed. All other schools remain open Tuesday.

Additional information about what caused the main break or details about possible damages were not released.

