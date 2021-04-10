East Hartford launches project to close the community's digital divide

Fibercity is powered and funded by SiFi Networks, costing $40 million to install. However, because it's privately funded, there's no cost to taxpayers.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn — Local and state leaders announced Monday afternoon the launch of East Hartford's Fibercity, which will provide home and businesses with all-fiber internet access.

It's one of the fastest residential internet speed available in the country.

"I can't believe it's coming to fruition because it's been a lot of years, a lot of pushing, and a lot of hard work to get to this point," Mayor Marcia Leclerc passionately explained.

Fibercity is powered and funded by SiFi Networks, costing $40 million to install. However, because it's privately funded, there's no cost to taxpayers.

Leclerc said the project could dictate the future of East Hartford.

"We can attract new types of business and expand businesses, as well as make sure our students and our families have the ability to connect and afford connectivity," Leclerc added.

With internet service speeds of up to 10 gigabytes per second, the town will have access to one of the fastest internet providers in the region.

State leaders say it is vital to closing the digital divide, especially after becoming apparent during the 2020 pandemic.

Senator Richard Blumenthal said Fiber is a part of our social fabric; connectivity is a part of our future.

"We will not be a nation together unless everyone is connected," Blumenthal added.

"This open access is going to be transformational because it will make sure that all of the families in East Hartford have equality of internet access which is key to businesses and families," Lt. Govoner Susan Bysiewicz emphasized.

According to State Senator Saud Anwar's news release, Flume Internet, a New York internet service provider, has struck a deal with SiFi Networks to offer internet service to residences and businesses from the cables.

