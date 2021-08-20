Man shot, killed outside East Hartford sports bar: police

Police said the man was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A shooting outside an East Hartford bar overnight killed one man.

Police said they were called to the Malibu Sports Bar and Lounge on Silver Lane around 12:30 a.m. on the report of a person shot.

When they got to the scene, officers found an unconscious man in the parking lot. Police said the crowd was hostile toward officers as they performed CPR on the victim for several minutes.

The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He has not been identified at this time.

Witnesses told police that two men fled the area in a dark-colored sedan, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call 860-291-7669 or the police anonymous tip line at 860-289-9134.

