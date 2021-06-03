East Hartford home damaged in fire

East Hartford fire officials said the fire was escalated to a second alarm due to building construction and access problems.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A 2-alarm fire has been knocked down in East Hartford, damaging a home on Orchard Street.

Officials said crews worked to contain pockets of hidden fire.

Everyone inside the home was accounted for and officials said no injuries were reported.

The fire department reminded the public to always keep a clear path in the event of a fire for easy escape and to allow crews to access the fire quicker.

At this time it's unknown what caused the fire.

