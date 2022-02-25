Town mask mandate for East Hartford to be lifted Tuesday

Since December, there has been a rapid decline in positive COVID-19 cases in East Hartford.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — As COVID-19 cases decrease and vaccination rates rise in East Hartford, the town is lifting its mask mandate effective Tuesday.

The recent wave of omicron variant in December caused high positivity rates, but as cases continue to decline, Mayor Mike Walsh announced Friday he will be lifting the mask mandate.

This mandate applies to mask use in public settings such as municipal buildings and businesses. The mask mandate for public transportation remains in effect due to federal government mandates. Childcare centers are encouraged to wear masks.

Businesses have the ability to require masks for employees and customers.

While masks will no longer be required in town facilities, Director of Health Laurence Burnsted encouraged people with high-risk severe illness due to underlying conditions to continue wearing a mask.

About 84% of East Hartford residents five years and older have received their first dose of the vaccine.

The latest seven-day average COVID-19 positive lab test result declined to 5.6% according to city officials. During the December wave, East Hartford had a daily COVID-19 positivity rate of 324 per 100,000 town people.

This past month Gov. Ned Lamont recommended that the statewide mask mandate end on Feb. 28, since then the decision has been left to individual school districts.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

