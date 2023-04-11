East Hartford man admits role in catalytic converter theft ring

About every other week, Bryant Bermudez or a co-conspirator transported van loads of catalytic converters to New York or New Jersey.

HARTFORD, Conn. — An East Hartford man pleaded guilty Monday to charges relating to a catalytic converter theft ring.

Bryant Bermudez, 31, of East Hartford, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years, and three counts of interstate transportation of stolen property, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years on each count.

In November 2021, Bermudez started a job at Downpipe Depot & Recycling, in their warehouse on Park Avenue in East Hartford, officials said.

At Downpipe Depot, Bermudez and a co-conspirator bought stolen catalytic converters from a network of thieves, with some of the transactions occurring late at night, and then transported and sold the catalytic converters to recycling businesses in New York and New Jersey.

About every other week, Bermudez or a co-conspirator transported van loads of catalytic converters to New York or New Jersey. Some of the trips yielded payments in excess of $200,000.

Bermudez will be sentenced on July 12. Bermudez was released on a $150,000 bond.

A catalytic converter contains precious metals, can easily be removed from its vehicle, and is difficult to trace, making it a desirable target for thieves. The average scrap price for catalytic converters currently varies between $300 and $1,500, depending on the model and type of precious metal component.

