East Hartford Police investigating after a man died from a gunshot wound

Report of shots fired in the area of Elm and Olmstead Streets leaves one man dead.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — East Hartford police responded to a report of shots fired around 7:20 this morning. The incident occurred in a parking lot near Elm and Olmstead Streets.

Police say when they arrived on scene they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. CPR was performed and he was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are looking for the suspect they determine is a man, possibly Hispanic, approximately 6 feet tall that fled the area in a dark blue or black vehicle.

East Hartford police detectives are on scene and investigating.

The name of the victim has not been released yet.

This is a developing story.

