East Hartford Police locate missing 5-year-old

Police say he was found safe and sound.
Credit: FOX61

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — East Hartford police they have located the five-year-old boy who went missing from his home on Greenlawn Street, near Mayberry Village, at roughly 1:10 PM. 

Police said he was found safe and sound. 

