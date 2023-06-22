East Hartford Police locate missing 5-year-old

Police say he was found safe and sound.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — East Hartford police they have located the five-year-old boy who went missing from his home on Greenlawn Street, near Mayberry Village, at roughly 1:10 PM.

Police said he was found safe and sound.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.