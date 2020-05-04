East Hartford police officer stabbed in struggle

Police say that shortly after 2:00 p.m., they responded to a complaint of an "unruly, possibly intoxicated adult male" outside 7 Edgewood Street.



The man fought with responding officers, and during the struggle he pulled a knife. The suspect stabbed one officer in the leg and nearly stabbed another, according to spokesman Lt. Joshua Litwin.



The man was apprehended by other officers and an East Hartford K-9.



Both the suspect and the injured officer were treated on-scene by East Hartford Fire Department paramedics and then transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not release the names of either the officer or the suspect, or detail the suspect's injuries.