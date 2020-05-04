x
East Hartford police officer stabbed in struggle

Stabbed in the leg while responding to a complaint of a possibly intoxicated man; suspect facing multiple charges
East Hartford police responded to a call about an unruly, possibly intoxicated man on Edgewood St. A struggle ensued and one officer was stabbed in the leg. The suspect was taken into custody.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — An East Hartford police officer is recovering after being stabbed in the leg Saturday afternoon. 

Police say that shortly after 2:00 p.m., they responded to a complaint of an "unruly, possibly intoxicated adult male" outside 7 Edgewood Street.

The man fought with responding officers, and during the struggle he pulled a knife. The suspect stabbed one officer in the leg and nearly stabbed another, according to spokesman Lt. Joshua Litwin.

The man was apprehended by other officers and an East Hartford K-9.

Both the suspect and the injured officer were treated on-scene by East Hartford Fire Department paramedics and then transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not release the names of either the officer or the suspect, or detail the suspect's injuries.

Police say the male suspect is facing multiple charges. 

