East Hartford Police officers fatal shooting of high school psychologist ruled justified

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut prosecutor says two police officers were justified when they shot a high school psychologist to death during a domestic violence call last year.

Windham State’s Attorney Anne Mahoney released her report Wednesday on the East Hartford officers' shooting of 43-year-old John Carras during a violent struggle with him outside his home.

She concluded the officers reasonably believed using deadly force was necessary to defend themselves against Carras, who assaulted both officers before he was shot.