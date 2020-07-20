3 injured in overnight East Hartford shooting

Police said there was a large gathering in the area where the shooting occured.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — East Hartford police said they are investigating an overnight shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened in the parking lot of the American Eagle Financial Center at East River Drive and Riverview Square.

Police said there were three people taken to the hospital with injuries. One person suffered only minor injuries. The extent of injuries for the other two victims is not known at this time.

There was reportedly a large gathering in the parking lot prior to the shooting.

East Hartford police have not released any suspect information at this time.