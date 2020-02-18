Police: East Hartford man 'uncooperative', spits on officer during arrest

There was an active arrest warrant for failure to appear.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — An East Hartford man is facing several charges after not cooperating with police.

According to South Windsor Police, 26-year-old Shaun Congdon was pulled over for speeding.

Once Congdon was identified, police learned he had an active arrest warrant for Failure to Appear 2nd.

Police said while they were taking Congdon back to headquarters for processing, Congdon purposefully spit on the arrest officer. During the booking process, police said Congdon "failed to cooperate".

Congdon was charged with Interfering with an Officer and Assault on a Public Safety Officer in addition with his arrest warrant for Failure to Appear 2nd.