East Hartford to hold socially distant Trunk or Treat event

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The town of East Hartford plans to hold a socially distant Trunk or Treat Drive along with CT River Valley Chamber of Commerce and Pratt & Whitney.

The event will be held rain or shine on Saturday, October 31st from 12 - 3 p.m. on the Pratt and Whitney runway.

This is a drive-through event; families are encouraged to wear their costumes, but must stay in their vehicles and wear protective facemasks the entire time.

"The Trunk or Treat Drive Thru is open to the first 500 pre-registered families. To make the event accessible to as many families as possible, Mayor Marcia Leclerc has waved the fee! The event is FREE to all registered participants. Pre-registration is still required and families will be asked to show registration confirmation at the entrance. Those who have already pre-registered and paid the fee will be reimbursed. Please register here www.ehparks.org by Thursday, October 29th at 3pm. "

Registered families will enter via the Pratt and Whitney entrance located at Silver Lane, and will proceed down the runway, following signs and flaggers.

Trunks will be sponsored by local organizations and businesses that will distribute candy to each car. Currently, participating businesses include:

American Eagle

102.9 Whale

Clemens & Sons

EA Quinn

Paul Davis Restoration

Mike Daly – Real Estate

Manchester AMS

East Hartford Rotary

D’Esopo Funeral Home

Just Be

Joneser’s Express Transportation

East Hartford Police Department

East Hartford Fire Department

Pratt & Whitney

Goodwin University

Coca-Cola

The event is sponsored by Anthem, American Eagle, Paul Buettner Florist, Goodwin University and Pratt & Whitney.