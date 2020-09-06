East Hartford Town Hall lit up crimson and gold in remembrance of George Floyd

Floyd was a graduate of Jack Yates High School in Houston, Texas. The school's colors are crimson and gold.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn — As George Floyd's death was felt all over the world, the town of East Hartford joined municipalities in honoring his memory.

East Hartford’s Town Hall cupola was lit up Monday, in crimson and gold in remembrance of Floyd.

The colored lights honored his memory during family and public visitation hours.

“These symbolic lights are shining bright in solidarity with Mr. Floyd’s family, our community and our nation,” East Hartford Mayor Marcia Leclerc said.

Floyd died in Minneapolis Police custody on May 25. He pleaded, "I can't breathe," as a former officer kept a knee on his heck for more than eight minutes, leading to Floyd's death.

