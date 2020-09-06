x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

local

East Hartford Town Hall lit up crimson and gold in remembrance of George Floyd

Floyd was a graduate of Jack Yates High School in Houston, Texas. The school's colors are crimson and gold.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn — As George Floyd's death was felt all over the world, the town of East Hartford joined municipalities in honoring his memory.

East Hartford’s Town Hall cupola was lit up Monday, in crimson and gold in remembrance of Floyd.

The colored lights honored his memory during family and public visitation hours.

“These symbolic lights are shining bright in solidarity with Mr. Floyd’s family, our community and our nation,” East Hartford Mayor Marcia Leclerc said.

Floyd died in Minneapolis Police custody on May 25. He pleaded, "I can't breathe," as a former officer kept a knee on his heck for more than eight minutes, leading to Floyd's death.

RELATED: George Floyd to be laid to rest Tuesday

RELATED: Remembering George Floyd: Thousands pass through Fountain of Praise church for public viewing

RELATED: Former officer Derek Chauvin makes 1st court appearance in George Floyd's death

RELATED: Former officers charged in George Floyd's death appear in court

Those were the words George Floyd pleaded as a former Minneapolis police officer kept a knee on his heck for more than eight minutes, leading to Floyd's death.

Leclerc said mayors nationwide were asked to light up Town Halls in crimson and gold, the colors of Floyd's high school -- Jack Yates High School in Houston, Texas.

Post by townofeasthartford.