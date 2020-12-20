East Hartford woman charged with DUI, going wrong-way on I-91

State Police say she eventually crashed into another driver, sending him to the hospital.

HARTFORD, Conn. — An East Hartford woman is facing a host of charges after she was reported driving the wrong way on I-91 Friday night, eventually colliding with another vehicle on an entrance ramp.

Connecticut State Police say about 10:30 p.m., numerous 9-1-1 callers reported a car going south in the northbound lanes of I-91 near the Hartford/Windsor line.

Troopers who responded say the suspect vehicle narrowly missed them as it swerved around them and continued south, then exited onto the entrance ramp for the Whitehead Highway in Hartford, where it collided with an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of that car was taken to Hartford Hospital for minor injuries. Police arrested the driver of the wrong-way vehicle, identified as Jessica Cruz of East Hartford. Police say she was suspected of driving under the influence, and after field tests was charged with Operating Under the Influence, Reckless Endangerment, Driving the Wrong Way on a Divided Highway, Operating without a License, and Operating without Minimum Insurance.