EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman was arrested and charged after driving the wrong way on I-84, according to state police.

Police had received a call just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday reporting the wrong-way driver by Exit 56 westbound in East Hartford.

Police were able to find the car, driven by 35-year-old Vanessa Alejos, and pull it over.

Alejos was taken into custody by Troop H and faces numerous charges including Interfering with a Police Officer.