East Haven declares a state of emergency following damaging severe storms

The damage was from severe winds that some believe came from an unconfirmed tornado.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — East Haven Mayor Joseph Carfora has declared a state of emergency for the town after strong storms passed over the area Thursday afternoon.

The storms left damage in the area along with North Haven, Branford, and Hamden. The storms left Branford almost totally in the dark with widespread power outages.

Mayor Carfora issued a statement on Facebook regarding the emergency declaration:

"Despite the power of the storm that swept through town yesterday afternoon, we are pleased to report that there were no serious injuries. At 9:30 PM last evening I declared a “State of Emergency” for our community. This allowed us to receive immediate assistance from the State of Connecticut with clearing the many roads that were impassable throughout town. Sadly, our new football field was completely devastated as a result of the storm, but we will rebuild.

There are numerous power lines down, and there is significant damage to power infrastructure which will take several days to repair. As a result, some will be out of power for many days. A better estimation will be available later today.

United Illuminating has been working with our Public Works department throughout the night to open roads.

Our Emergency Operations Center was opened throughout the night, and we requested through it a mobile cell tower to restore communications. Assistance was requested and received for heavy equipment from the national guard- who was on scene last night. State search and rescue crews along with our fire department went door to door checking on residents. The Red Cross will be in town later today to assist with damage assessments

The National Weather Service will be assessing damage to determine if the storm was a tornado or microburst, and the Civil Air Patrol will be seen overhead doing damage assessments and taking aerial photographs to determine the storm’s path of travel. Do not be alarmed by low flying aircraft.

Further information will be provided when it becomes available, now that there is daylight, we will continue to assess the situation.

Mayor Joseph A. Carfora