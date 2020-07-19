Police investigating East Haven fatal crash

One man is dead, another seriously injured

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — A crash Saturday killed one man and seriously injured another.

Police said Bruce Esposito, 29, was traveling south bound on Hemingway Avenue, when Peter Acampora. 95, attempted to cross Hemingway Avenue from Tyler Street Extension to Tyler Street causing the collision.

Esposito was treated on scene by East Haven Fire Department personnel before being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries where he later died from his injuries.

Acampora was also treated on scene and taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.

Hemingway Avenue between River Street and Pennsylvania Avenue was shut down for several hours while authorities processed the scene.

No charges have been filed yet, as this incident remains under investigation.