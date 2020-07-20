East Haven rescuers thank teenage boy who helped a drowning man

Officials say the heroic actions of the boy helped make the rescue a success

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — East Haven fire officials are thanking a teenage boy who helped rescue a man from the water Sunday.

Officials say they were called to a reported drowning off Morgan Avenue Sunday afternoon. Before they got to the scene, officials say a teenage boy had already pulled the unconscious man out of the water.

First responders noticed the man wasn’t breathing and began helping the man get some air. As the man was being loaded into a basket to take him to an ambulance, he began coughing and regained consciousness.