East Haven High School students fundraising for care packages to send to our troops

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Nearly a month ago 600 men and women of the Connecticut National Guard left Bradley International Airport for Africa. This deployment is one of the largest single deployments since 2009.

Since then East Haven High School students have decided to step in as part of their capstone project. They’ve created a fundraiser to raise money to create care packages to send overseas. Through a gofundme they have collected over $900.

The idea was sparked by Juliet Goriaeb, Library Media Specialist at EHHS, and Carla Marisco, a teacher at the school who both lead the capstone project for the students.

Goriaeb’s brother-in-law is part of the 600 overseas right now “when Carla and I were thinking about this project I thought to myself wow we can really teach the kids a lot,” said Goriaeb.

Nine students in total embarking on a four-part course. The 1st part, starting a pen-pal, with the elderly in the local nursing home, which they will continue while moving on to parts 2-4.

The goal here is to focus on the self-isolation we’ve all experienced during the past year due to the pandemic restrictions. The second part of the curriculum to take that focus a step further.

“We pushed the envelope we decided to step up to see how we could help these soldiers and do something nice for them, thank them, do something nice for them and help them deal with the social isolation they might be experiencing because they’re deployed overseas,” said Marisco.

Non-perishables, reading materials, playing cards are just some of the items they’re looking to fill the boxes with.

To help with this project you can donate here. If you’re interested in donating items, you can reach out to either Juliet or Carla via email to coordinate a drop-off.

