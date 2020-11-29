East Haven mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Mayor Joseph Carfora got test results late on Thanksgiving Day; is experiencing flu-like symptoms.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — East Haven's mayor has tested positive for COVID-19, and is at home experiencing 'flu-like symptoms'.

In a statement on the town's website and his Facebook page, Mayor Joseph Carfora says he had been experiencing "mild allergy-type signs" which led him to get tested. Late on Thursday, he got the results: positive for the coronavirus.

In the statement dated Saturday, Carfora said, "I feel a bit under the weather with now general flu-like symptoms; I will remain home where I will work remotely."

He also says that he has not been as vigilant as he perhaps should have been, and his situation "should be used as an example":

"As your Mayor I am required to be out, and to meet with people on a regular basis. While that is the case, we certainly have cut back on in-person meetings and direct contact as much as humanly possible. But even in the new COVID-19 reality, there are simply some responsibilities that can not take place virtually in the day to day running of our community. With that being said, we have undertaken extensive safety measures in town hall and throughout our departments. Even taking these precautions I cannot say that I have been perfect about wearing a mask nor can I say that I have sanitized my hands each and every time I enter or leave a room. Like all of you, I work hard to do my very best, but that, in so many instances is simply not enough. This virus is unnervingly random, so I, like so many others, have no idea where, when, or how I contracted it."

The statement concluded:

"So please know that even with the best plan, and the greatest of intention, the COVID-19 virus is extremely dangerous. Use face coverings, personal hygiene matters, and if you have any questions at all please refer to the East Shore Health District and/or CDC guidelines. Stay safe and may God protect our first responders as well as each and every one of you. I will keep you updated."