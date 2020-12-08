East Haven PD investigating after shots were fired into a home during altercation

Police determined a white or Hispanic male, possibly wearing a wig approached the residence and attempted to lure the intended target out of the house.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred in the area of Kimberly Avenue and Pardee Place.

East Haven Officers responded to the 100 block of Kimberly Avenue at approximately 11:39 p.m. for a report of shots fired into a house.

According to a release, police determined a white or Hispanic male, possibly wearing a wig approached the residence and attempted to lure the intended target out of the house before opening fire.

The victim told officers that when he refused to come to the door, the suspect fired multiple shots into the house.

He then fled the scene in a vehicle believed to be a gray sedan.

Officials say there were no injuries reported.

East Haven PD continue to investigate the incident.

Witnesses or anyone who may have captured this incident on their video surveillance systems is urged to contact Captain Joseph Murgo at jmurgo@easthavenpolice.com.