East Haven Police arrest suspect after car crashes into bank

Suspect charged with disorderly conduct, disobeying police officer

EAST HAVEN, Conn — The driver of a car was taken to the hospital after police said he crashed into a bank shortly before noon Wednesday.

Police said they received a call about a domestic assault and were told one of the people involved drove off. A car matching the description of that was was seen by officers driving recklessly.

A short time later, the car was found to have struck the Bank of America, 170 Main Street,

Police said the driver, Anthony Smith, 32, of New Haven was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody. Due to the severity of the crash, Smith was charged on scene with Disorderly Conduct, and Disobeying the Signal of an Officer. Smith was treated on scene by East Haven Fire Department personnel before being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Smith is scheduled to appear in court Friday