East Haven Police exhume body of Patricia Newsom, victim of Jane Doe homicide, for cremation

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — The East Haven Police Department exhumed the body of Patricia Newsom for cremation on Thursday. This is the second and final time her body has been exhumed.

Patricia Newsom was the victim of a 1975 Jane Doe homicide, which remained unidentified for 47 years, and was buried in an unmarked grave at the State Street Cemetery in 1976.

It wasn't until last that she was identified after partnering with Identifinders International.

The cremation service will be handled by Newsom's family who will make the trip from Tennessee to bring her back home to her final resting place.

Police said while this case remains under investigation, this is a full-circle moment for them, and are honored to be able to bring her back to her family.

