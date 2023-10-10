East Haven police investigate attempted purse snatching in parking lot

The woman had secured her purse strap to the shopping cart with the child seat belt and the suspect was unable to grab it.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — The East Haven Police Department is investigating after someone attempted to snatch a woman's purse from her cart.

On Monday at around 7:30 p.m., a woman called the East Haven Public Safety Dispatch Center reporting the attempted purse snatching.

When police got to the scene, they learned that a red or maroon Kia Sportage with a Connecticut license plate began circling the lot.

Police said that in security footage, the Kia was seen pulling up to the woman as she walked with her carriage through the parking lot. The Kia then pulled tightly alongside the woman and stopped, according to officials.

The complainant stated a black male wearing a light blue hoodie stuck his arm out of the back passenger side window and grabbed her purse in the shopping cart, and a woman who sat behind the wheel of the suspect car tried to speed off.

The victim had secured her purse strap to the shopping cart with the child seat belt so the man could not grab the purse. His hold on it, combined with the suspect driver, briefly dragged the shopping cart through the parking lot.

The Kia fled westbound on Route 80, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Police said the woman's decision to secure her pocketbook like she did made "all the difference" in this incident.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects or the vehicle pictured is asked to contact the East Haven Pollice Department at 203-468-3820.

---

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.