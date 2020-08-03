East Haven Police investigating a pedestrian accident

Police dispatched to Carmax for reports of a body in the roadway; victim's condition unknown

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — East Haven Police Department are on scene of a serious injury pedestrian accident on Fontage Road after a call was dispatched to the area of Carmax for reports of a body in the roadway.

Upon arrival, officers located a female victim suffering from serious injuries in the middle of the roadway.

East Haven Fire Department personnel arrived and treated the victim on scene before rushing her to Yale New Haven Hospital.

The chain of events leading up to the discovery of the victim is unclear.

No vehicles remained on scene of the incident and it is unclear if the victim was struck by another car while walking along Frontage Road or if she was thrown from a vehicle.

Frontage Road westbound remains closed at this time while investigators are on scene trying to piece everything together.

The victim's current condition is unknown at this time.

She will not be identified until the next of kin is notified.

East Haven police are looking for anyone who may have been traveling on I-95 southbound or the Frontage Road westbound area at approximately 6:00 this morning.