Suspect arrested in connection with East Haven Stop & Shop robbery

Police were able to quickly identify the suspect after receiving a cellphone picture from victim's grandson of the car and license plate.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — A man was arrested in connection with Stop & Shop robbery that happened on February 15.

Police said that they responded to the Stop & Shop on Hemingway Avenue on calls an elderly woman being robbed.

Officers at the scene spoke to the victim who was with her grandson. The woman said a man grabbed her wallet from behind her while she was leaving the store and ran to his car.

The woman and her grandson chased after the suspect but lost him after he jumped into a car and drove away.

The grandson was able to give police a cell phone picture of the suspect's car and license plate. Police were able to identify the suspect as Robert Ende.

Surveillance video showed that Ende,32, waited inside the Stop & Shop near the exit before following the victim and her grandson to the parking lot.

Police learned that Ende lived at in the area of Coe Avenue. While on their way to the home, officer saw a car that matched the description of the cell phone picture that was give to them.